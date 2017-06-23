t3n Deal des Tages: 78 E-Learning-Kurse bei Udemy komplett kostenlos

Auf der E-Learning-Plattform Udemy könnt ihr aktuell viele Kurse für kurze Zeit kostenlos abgreifen und euch zu jeder Menge spannenden Themen weiterbilden.

(Foto / Grafik: Udemy / t3n)

Auf Udemy gibt es mittlerweile über 45.000 Kurse. Einige davon sind gratis, viele kosten aber auch ein stattliches Sümmchen. Umso besser, dass ihr jetzt zusätzlich zu den ursprünglichen Gratis-Angeboten einige kostenpflichtige Kurse für kurze Zeit ebenfalls for free bekommt – darunter befinden sich auch solche, die eigentlich mehrere 100 Euro kosten. Auch wenn sicherlich nicht alle Kurse für Jedermann interessant sind und die Lerneinheiten in Englisch gehalten sind: Ein Blick in diese Liste lohnt sich definitiv.