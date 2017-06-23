let's
play
china
Panda ausblenden
t3n Nr. 48 - Let's Play China!

Du hast deinen AdBlocker an?

Es wäre ein Traum, wenn du ihn für t3n.de deaktivierst. Wir zeigen dir gerne, wie das geht. Und natürlich erklären wir dir auch, warum uns das so wichtig ist. Digitales High-five, deine t3n-Redaktion

Deal

t3n Deal des Tages: 78 E-Learning-Kurse bei Udemy komplett kostenlos

Auf der E-Learning-Plattform Udemy könnt ihr aktuell viele Kurse für kurze Zeit kostenlos abgreifen und euch zu jeder Menge spannenden Themen weiterbilden.

(Foto / Grafik: Udemy / t3n)

Auf Udemy gibt es mittlerweile über 45.000 Kurse. Einige davon sind gratis, viele kosten aber auch ein stattliches Sümmchen. Umso besser, dass ihr jetzt zusätzlich zu den ursprünglichen Gratis-Angeboten einige kostenpflichtige Kurse für kurze Zeit ebenfalls for free bekommt – darunter befinden sich auch solche, die eigentlich mehrere 100 Euro kosten. Auch wenn sicherlich nicht alle Kurse für Jedermann interessant sind und die Lerneinheiten in Englisch gehalten sind: Ein Blick in diese Liste lohnt sich definitiv.

  1. Adobe After Effects 1: Learn the Basics
  2. Adobe After Effects 2: Learn to Animate Graphics
  3. Adobe After Effects: Advanced Shape Layers
  4. Adobe After Effects: Animate Hipster Logos & Badges
  5. Adobe After Effects: Create an Intro Video / Bumper for your Brand
  6. Adobe After Effects: Flat Animation Buildup
  7. Adobe After Effects: The Complete Guide to After Effects
  8. Adobe Premiere Pro CC: Easy Video Editing with Premiere Pro
  9. Adobe Premiere Pro CS6: The Complete Video Editing Course
  10. A-Frame WebVR Programming Tutorial Series (Virtual Reality)
  11. After Effects: Make 11 Fun After Effects Video Titles
  12. AutoDesk Maya: 3D Animations & Visual Effects for Beginners
  13. Apple Watch Design
  14. Amazing C language training to try right now
  15. Animate Hipster Logos & Badges in After Effects
  16. Ashtanga Yoga: The Traditional Practice
  17. Beginning Game Development using Cocos2d-x v3 C++
  18. Build a Killer Cover Letter for the Corporation
  19. Build your high converting Landing Page with Thrive Themes!
  20. Building Websites JavaScript and the DOM
  21. Building Websites web Development Introduction to jQuery
  22. Business Bootcamp: 7 Weeks to Start Your Own Business
  23. Camera Confidence Media Training: Be Better On Camera
  24. Canva Graphics Design Essential Training For Everyone
  25. Cinematography Course: Shoot Better Video with Any Camera
  26. Create Amazing Images, Videos & Web Stories With Adobe Spark
  27. COMMUNICATION SKILLS: How To Make A Great First Impression
  28. DSLR Video Production - Start Shooting Better Video Today
  29. Email Marketing: Start Growing Your Own Email List Today
  30. Facebook Marketing: Next Level List Building Strategies
  31. Final Cut Pro 7 from Scratch: Become a Great Video Editor
  32. Freelance Business Kickstart: Start Your Freelance Business
  33. Fundraising 101: Pitch, Fund, and Kickstart a Video Project
  34. GarageBand Masterclass: Learn GarageBand Today
  35. Getting in shape: The Basics
  36. Getting Started with 3D Printing
  37. GoPro for Beginners: How to Shoot & Edit Video with a GoPro
  38. Green Screen Editing: Premiere Pro, Final Cut, After Effects
  39. How To Get More Done In 3 Hours Than Most Do In 3 Days
  40. How to Live on Less than Most People Do (and Enjoy Doing It)
  41. How To Make Beats For Rappers On An iPhone or iPad
  42. How to Hack WiFi Networks for Beginners
  43. Host Your Own Web Development Lab from Home!
  44. IT Networking Fundamentals For Complete Beginners
  45. JavaScript for Beginners Welcome to learning JavaScript
  46. Kali Linux Hacking Lab for Beginners
  47. Kinetic Typography: Make Engaging Motion Graphics Videos Now
  48. Learn How to Manage & Customize Web Sites By Drupal CMS
  49. Learn To Code Trading Card Game Battle System With Unity 3D
  50. Learn to Trade the Stock Market without Blowing Your Profits
  51. Learn Professional Book-Cover Designing Photoshop 4 Beginner
  52. Learn to use JSON
  53. Master Your Portraits with Luminosity Masks in Photoshop
  54. Music Theory for Electronic Producers - The Complete Course!
  55. Number System for Programmers
  56. Node Package Manager Course: Build and Publish NPM Modules
  57. Personal Finance Masterclass - Easy Guide to Better Finances
  58. Photorealistic Digital Painting From Beginner To Advanced
  59. Persuasion Power Vol. 3: Rapport Building Made Easy
  60. Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography
  61. Photoshop Course: Design an eBook Cover in Photoshop
  62. Photoshop Design: Colorize Historical Photos in Photoshop
  63. Photoshop for Entrepreneurs - Design 11 Practical Projects
  64. Podcast Made Easy
  65. Podcast Outsourcing
  66. Practical Lightroom - Learn Lightroom by Working with Images
  67. Publish Your Video Content with Amazon Video Direct
  68. Retire In Your 20s- How To Get Paid Monthly With Stocks 2017
  69. ScreenFlow: Complete Guide to Screencasting with ScreenFlow
  70. Selling on Amazon with Arbitrage by Flipping eBay Auctions
  71. Social Media Marketing - Step By Step Blueprint
  72. SPSS For Research
  73. Stress Management 101 by Law Payne
  74. The Complete PHP MySQL Professional Course with 5 Projects
  75. Top 25 Microsoft Excel Advanced Formulas: Hands-on Tutorial
  76. WordPress for Beginners: Designing a Blog with Zero Coding
  77. WP Plugin Development - Build your own plugin!
  78. YouTube Masterclass - Your Complete Guide to YouTube

Finde einen Job, den du liebst

Teammanager (m/w) Content Management Online Services
Teammanager (m/w) Content Management Online Services
Deutsche Post DHL Group
53113 Bonn
Online Marketing Manager (m/w)
Online Marketing Manager (m/w)
Haufe Gruppe
79111 Freiburg im Breisgau
Webentwickler (m/w)
Webentwickler (m/w)
ARAG Versicherungen
40472 Düsseldorf
Alle Jobs Deinen Job jetzt schalten!
Schreib den ersten Kommentar!

Melde dich mit deinem t3n-Account an oder fülle die unteren Felder aus.

Abbrechen