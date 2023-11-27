Anzeige
News
Cyber Week bei Mediamarkt und Saturn offiziell gestartet: Das sind die besten Technik-Angebote am Cyber Monday

Bei Mediamarkt und Saturn gehen die Schnäppchenwochen in den Endspurt. Auf den Black Friday folgt jetzt die Cyber Week. Wir haben uns die Angebote für euch angeschaut.

Von Gregor Wolckenhaar
7 Min. Lesezeit
Nach der Black Week bittet Mediamarkt mit weiteren Deals zur Cyber Week. (Foto: picture alliance / ANP | Iris van den Broek)

Hinweis: Wir haben in diesem Artikel Provisions-Links verwendet und sie durch "*" gekennzeichnet. Erfolgt über diese Links eine Bestellung, erhält t3n.de eine Provision.

Der Black Friday ist längst nicht mehr der einzige Schnäppchentag im November. Bei Mediamarkt, Saturn und einigen anderen Händlern gibt es im Prinzip den ganzen November über Rabatte auf eine Vielzahl von Artikeln. Mit Cyber Monday und Cyber Week steht nun wohl aber das Finale an. Wir haben uns nach interessanten Angeboten umgeschaut und sie für euch zusammengefasst. Produkte, die bei Mediamarkt und Saturn weiter als Angebote ausgezeichnet sind, aber zum Black Friday günstiger waren, haben wir nicht mit in die Liste aufgenommen.

Angebote, die jetzt nochmal zusätzlich günstiger ausfallen als in den Tagen zuvor, haben wir entsprechend für euch gekennzeichnet. Übrigens: Während bei Mediamarkt und Saturn die Cyber Week startet, geht bei Amazon und Co der Black Friday ins große Finale. In unserer zusätzlichen Liste findet ihr 9 Last-Minute-Angebote, die sich jetzt wirklich noch lohnen.

Smartphones in der Cyber Week bei Mediamarkt und Saturn

Die Auswahl an Smartphone-Angeboten fällt in der Cyber Week bei Mediamarkt und Saturn etwas kleiner aus. Einige spannende Deals sind jedoch dabei:

Externe Festplatten

Cyber-Week-Angebote für Tablets und Co

Apple-Produkte bei Mediamarkt und Saturn in der Cyber Week

Smartwatches

Google

Bei beiden Händlern gibt es aktuell die Google Pixel Watch für 229 Euro*.

Samsung

Huawei

Garmin und Fitbit

Smart-TVs

Smarthome-Angebote bei Mediamarkt und Saturn in der Cyberweek

Amazon Echo und Co jetzt auch bei Mediamarkt und Saturn günstiger

Saug- und Wischroboter im Cyber-Week-Sale

Rabatte auf Bluetooth-Boxen

Rabatte auf Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Gaming: Konsolen bei Mediamarkt und Saturn günstiger

  • Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue für Android, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X:   39,99 Euro*
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X 1 TB: 399 Euro*
  • Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB: 222 Euro*
  • Sony DualSense™ Gaming Controller Midnight Black für Playstation 5: 49,99 Euro*
  • Meta Quest 2 128GB VR-Headset: 299 Euro*
  • Sony Playstation 5-Konsole – Call of Duty® Modern Warfare® III-Bundle: 499 Euro*
  • Sony Playstation 5 429 Euro*
Bluetooth Smartphone Google Tablets Garmin Amazon Echo Huawei Samsung Apple Smarthome Amazon Smartwatch Black Friday
