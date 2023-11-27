- Smartphones in der Cyber Week bei Mediamarkt und Saturn
- Externe Festplatten
- Cyber-Week-Angebote für Tablets und Co
- Apple-Produkte bei Mediamarkt und Saturn in der Cyber Week
- Smartwatches
- Samsung
- Huawei
- Garmin und Fitbit
- Smart-TVs
- Smarthome-Angebote bei Mediamarkt und Saturn in der Cyberweek
- Amazon Echo und Co jetzt auch bei Mediamarkt und Saturn günstiger
- Saug- und Wischroboter im Cyber-Week-Sale
- Rabatte auf Bluetooth-Boxen
- Rabatte auf Bluetooth-Kopfhörer
- Gaming: Konsolen bei Mediamarkt und Saturn günstiger
Cyber Week bei Mediamarkt und Saturn offiziell gestartet: Das sind die besten Technik-Angebote am Cyber Monday
Hinweis: Wir haben in diesem Artikel Provisions-Links verwendet und sie durch "*" gekennzeichnet. Erfolgt über diese Links eine Bestellung, erhält t3n.de eine Provision.
Der Black Friday ist längst nicht mehr der einzige Schnäppchentag im November. Bei Mediamarkt, Saturn und einigen anderen Händlern gibt es im Prinzip den ganzen November über Rabatte auf eine Vielzahl von Artikeln. Mit Cyber Monday und Cyber Week steht nun wohl aber das Finale an. Wir haben uns nach interessanten Angeboten umgeschaut und sie für euch zusammengefasst. Produkte, die bei Mediamarkt und Saturn weiter als Angebote ausgezeichnet sind, aber zum Black Friday günstiger waren, haben wir nicht mit in die Liste aufgenommen.
Angebote, die jetzt nochmal zusätzlich günstiger ausfallen als in den Tagen zuvor, haben wir entsprechend für euch gekennzeichnet. Übrigens: Während bei Mediamarkt und Saturn die Cyber Week startet, geht bei Amazon und Co der Black Friday ins große Finale. In unserer zusätzlichen Liste findet ihr 9 Last-Minute-Angebote, die sich jetzt wirklich noch lohnen.
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Die Auswahl an Smartphone-Angeboten fällt in der Cyber Week bei Mediamarkt und Saturn etwas kleiner aus. Einige spannende Deals sind jedoch dabei:
- Google Pixel 8 128 GB Obsidian Dual SIM 715 Euro statt 799 Euro*
- Xiaomi 12 T 5G 256 GB Black Dual SIM: 359 Euro statt 649 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 128 GB Awesome Graphite Dual SIM: 299 Euro statt 389 Euro*
- Google Pixel 7a (Test): 439 Euro statt 509 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128 GB Awesome Graphite Dual SIM: 333 Euro statt 489 Euro*
- Sony Xperia 10 V (128GB): 289 Euro* (war kurzzeitig für 279 Euro zu haben)
- Sony Xperia 5 V 128 GB Schwarz Dual SIM: 849 Euro statt 999 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 64 GB Black Dual SIM: 169 Euro statt 229 Euro*
- Sandisk Portable SSD – USB 3.2 Gen 2 Speicher, 2 TB SSD, extern: 95 Euro statt 169,99 Euro* (nochmal 15 Euro günstiger geworden)
- Sandisk Extreme Portable 1050 MB/s PC/Mac Speicher, 1 TB SSD, extern: 82,99 Euro statt 114,99 Euro* (nochmal 6 Euro billiger als am Black Friday)
- Samsung Portable SSD T7 PC/Mac Festplatte, 1 TB SSD, extern, Titan grey: 79 Euro statt 104,99 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy Book3: 469 Euro statt 769 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6LITE (2022 ED) WIFI, Tablet, 64 GB, 10,4 Zoll, Oxford Gray: 249 Euro statt 429 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360°, Notebook mit 13,3 Zoll Display, i5 Prozessor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD: 799 Euro statt 1.299 Euro*
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: 799 Euro statt 899 Euro*
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: 999 Euro statt 1299 Euro*
- Apple Macbook Air (2020), 13,3 Zoll Display, M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD: 929 Euro *
- Apple iPad Wi-Fi (9. Generation 2021): 329 Euro statt 429 Euro*
- iPhone 14 128 GB Mitternacht Dual SIM: 789,99 Euro*
- Apple Pencil (1. Generation) Eingabestift Weiß: 94,99 Euro statt 119 Euro*
- Apple Pencil (2.Generation) Eingabestift Weiß: 108,99 Euro statt 149,99 Euro*
- Apple Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro 12.9″ Tastatur Black: 348,88 Euro statt 429 Euro*
- Apple AirTag 4er Pack Tracker: 89 Euro statt 129 Euro*
- SAMSUNG Galaxy A34 5G 128 GB Awesome Graphite Dual SIM: 299 Euro statt 389 Euro*
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47 mm Smartwatch Kunstleder, M/L, Black: 379 Euro statt 449 Euro*
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch6 40 mm Smartwatch Fluorkautschuk, S/M, Gold: 279 Euro statt 319 Euro*
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch6 44 mm Smartwatch Fluorkautschuk, M/L, Graphite: 299 Euro statt 349 Euro*
Bei beiden Händlern gibt es aktuell die Google Pixel Watch für 229 Euro*.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47 mm Smartwatch Kunstleder, M/L, Black: 379 Euro statt 449 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40 mm Smartwatch Fluorkautschuk, S/M, Gold: 279 Euro statt 319 Euro*
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44 mm Smartwatch Fluorkautschuk, M/L, Graphite: 299 Euro statt 349 Euro*
-
- Huawei Watch 4 Pro Classic LTE 48mm Smartwatch 469 Euro statt 549 Euro*
- Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm Smartwatch Edelstahl Fluoroelastomer, 140 – 210 mm, Black/Black: 149 Euro statt 209 Euro*
- Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active Smartwatch Aluminium Silikon, 130-210 mm, Midnight Black: 112,99 Euro statt 149,99 Euro*
- Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm Smartwatch Edelstahl Echtleder, 130 – 190 mm, Light Gold/White Leather: 195 Euro satt 219 Euro*
- Garmin Venu SQ 2 Music Smartwatch Silikon, 20 mm, Black/Slate: 175 Euro statt 269,99 Euro*
- Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch faserverstärktes Polymer Silikon, 22 mm, Schwarz/Schiefergrau: 425,99 Euro statt 499,99 Euro* (4 Euro günstiger als am Black Friday)
- Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch Polymer Silikon, 110-175 mm, Weiß: 299,99 Euro satt 399,99 Euro*
- Fitbit Charge 5, Fitness Tracker, S, L, Black: 99 Euro statt 149,95 Euro*
- Samsung GU65CU7179 LED TV (65 Zoll): 649 Euro statt 949 Euro* (am Black Friday noch 666 Euro, auch in anderen Größen günstiger)
- LG OLED65C31LA OLED evo TV (Flat, 65 Zoll / 165 cm, QLED 4K, SMART TV, webOS 23): 1.599 Euro statt 3.199 Euro*
- SAMSUNG GQ55QN85C NEO QLED TV (Flat, 55 Zoll / 138 cm, UHD 4K, SMART TV, Tizen): 899 Euro statt 1.299 Euro*
- PHILIPS 65OLED808/12 4K OLED Ambilight TV (Flat, 65 Zoll / 164 cm, OLED 4K, SMART TV, Ambilight, GoogleTV): 1.699 Euro statt 2.799 Euro*
- LG OLED83C31LA OLED evo TV (Flat, 83 Zoll / 210 cm, OLED 4K, SMART TV, webOS 23): 3.222 Euro statt 7.199 Euro*
- LG OLED77C31LA OLED evo TV (Flat, 77 Zoll / 195 cm, OLED 4K, SMART TV, webOS 23): 2.222 Euro statt 5.299 Euro*
- PHILIPS 55PML9008/12 4K UHD MiniLED TV (Flat, 55 Zoll / 139 cm, UHD 4K, SMART TV, Ambilight, Philips Smart TV): 799 Euro statt 1.499 Euro*
- LG OLED55C31LA OLED evo TV (Flat, 55 Zoll / 139 cm, OLED 4K, SMART TV, webOS 23): 1.199 Euro statt 2.399 Euro*
- AVM Fritz-Box 7590 AX + Fritz-DECT 500 Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN-Mesh-Router) + LED-Leuchtmittel (mehrfarbig): 249,99 Euro statt 358 Euro*
- BOSCH Raumklima II Smart Home Starter Set, Weiß:179 Euro statt 259,95 Euro*
- PHILIPS Hue Go Bluetooth Tischleuchte Mehrfarbig: 72,99 Euro statt 89,99 Euro*
- PHILIPS Hue White & Col. Amb. Surimu Panel 60x60cm Smarte Deckenbeleuchtung 16 Mio. Farben: 259,99 Euro statt 299,99 Euro*
- BOSCH Raumklima II Smart Home Starter Set, Weiß: 179 Euro statt 259,95 Euro*
- PHILIPS White & Col. Amb. Iris Tischleuchte Mehrfarbig: 87,99 Euro statt 109,99 Euro*
- Amazon Echo Dot (5. Generation, 2022), mit Alexa, Smart Speaker: 21,99 Euro*
- Amazon Echo Dot (5. Generation, 2022) Kids, mit Alexa, Smart Speaker, Eulen Design: 26,99 Euro*
- Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker: 17,99 Euro*
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3. Generation) Smart Speaker: 59,99 Euro statt 119,99 Euro*
- Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Speaker: 189,99 Euro statt 269,99 Euro*
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Saugroboter: 1.099 Euro statt 1.499 Euro*
- Roborock Q7 MAX 4200Pa Mit Wischfunktion: 319 Euro statt 599 Euro* (nochmal 20 Euro billiger als am Black Friday)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Saug- und Wischroboter: 399 Euro statt 499 Euro*
- Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Saugroboter:999 Euro statt 1.399 Euro*
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra Saugroboter: 939,99 Euro statt 1.199 Euro* (nochmal 20 Euro günstiger als am Black Friday)
- Roborock S8+ Saugroboter: 759,99 Euro statt 899 Euro*
- Miele Scout RX3 HomeVision HD Saugroboter: 689,99 Euro statt 799 Euro*
- Roborock S8 Saug – und Wischroboter: 529,99 Euro statt 699 Euro*
- Marshall Tufton Bluetooth Lautsprecher: 349,99 Euro statt 449 Euro*
- LG XBoom Go DXO3QBK Bluetooth Lautsprecher, Schwarz: 194,99 Euro statt 299 Euro*
- Samsung SM-R510 Galaxy Buds2 Pro, In-ear Kopfhörer: 149,99 Euro statt 229 Euro*
- LG TONE Free DFP9, In-ear Kopfhörer: 69 Euro statt 199 Euro*
- JBL Wave 200 TWS, In-ear Kopfhörer: 39 Euro stat 79,99 Euro*
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, Over-ear Kopfhörer: 159 Euro statt 229,99 Euro*
- JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless: 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro*
- JBL Tune 760 NC, Over-ear Kopfhörer: 97,99 Euro*
- Apple AirPods mit Ladecase (2. Generation): 105 Euro statt 149 Euro*
- Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Noise Cancelling, In-ear Kopfhörer Bluetooth Schwarz: 249 Euro statt 319 Euro*
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling, Over-ear Kopfhörer Bluetooth Schwarz: 209 Euro statt 379 Euro*
- Nothing Ear (2) True Wireless, In-ear Kopfhörer Bluetooth Weiß:
99 Euro dank 40 Euro Direktabzug im Warenkorb*
- Pjilips T1BK/00, In-ear Kopfhörer Bluetooth Schwarz: 111 Euro stattt 250 Euro*
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue für Android, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: 39,99 Euro*
- Microsoft Xbox Series X 1 TB: 399 Euro*
- Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB: 222 Euro*
- Sony DualSense™ Gaming Controller Midnight Black für Playstation 5: 49,99 Euro*
- Meta Quest 2 128GB VR-Headset: 299 Euro*
- Sony Playstation 5-Konsole – Call of Duty® Modern Warfare® III-Bundle: 499 Euro*
- Sony Playstation 5 429 Euro*
Bitte beachte unsere Community-Richtlinien
Wir freuen uns über kontroverse Diskussionen, die gerne auch mal hitzig geführt werden dürfen. Beleidigende, grob anstößige, rassistische und strafrechtlich relevante Äußerungen und Beiträge tolerieren wir nicht. Bitte achte darauf, dass du keine Texte veröffentlichst, für die du keine ausdrückliche Erlaubnis des Urhebers hast. Ebenfalls nicht erlaubt ist der Missbrauch der Webangebote unter t3n.de als Werbeplattform. Die Nennung von Produktnamen, Herstellern, Dienstleistern und Websites ist nur dann zulässig, wenn damit nicht vorrangig der Zweck der Werbung verfolgt wird. Wir behalten uns vor, Beiträge, die diese Regeln verletzen, zu löschen und Accounts zeitweilig oder auf Dauer zu sperren.
Trotz all dieser notwendigen Regeln: Diskutiere kontrovers, sage anderen deine Meinung, trage mit weiterführenden Informationen zum Wissensaustausch bei, aber bleibe dabei fair und respektiere die Meinung anderer. Wir wünschen Dir viel Spaß mit den Webangeboten von t3n und freuen uns auf spannende Beiträge.
Dein t3n-Team